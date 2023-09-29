CNN: Some Ukrainian pilots receive English training in Texas ahead of F-16 Jet Instruction

A “small number” of Ukrainian pilots have started language training in preparation for training on F-16 fighter jets, according to a spokesperson for the US Air Force, CNN reports.

The Defense Language Institute English Language Center, located at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, hosts the Ukrainian pilot language training.

“Testing will determine their next courses and when the pilots would be able to commence F-16 training,” the spokesperson said.

CNN says the training is expected to last several weeks, after which the pilots will go to Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona for training on the fourth-generation fighter jets.

Language training is vital for the Ukrainian Air Force as they learn to operate the F-16 jet, given that the instrumentation, manuals, and other information about the aircraft are in English. This training will enable them to fly, maintain, and understand the F-16.

The current language training does not involve Ukrainian maintenance crews, who will need to learn how to upkeep the intricate F-16 system. According to the spokesperson, around 200 Ukrainians are expected to come for maintenance instruction in the future.

