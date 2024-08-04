Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine reportedly receives 10 F-16 fighter jets in the first batch

The total number expected for delivery in 2024 and 2025 is 79, the Economist writes, referring to its sources.
byBohdan Ben
04/08/2024
2 minute read
F-16s filmed on the background of Zelenskyy awarding Ukrainian pilots on 4 August 2024, reportedly in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video
Ukraine reportedly receives 10 F-16 fighter jets in the first batch

The first ten F-16 fighter jets arrived in Ukraine on 31st July, “a year after the reluctant Biden administration finally gave its more eager European allies the green light to send them,” the Economist writes. By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 F-16s. The rest, promised by the F-16 coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands, will arrive in batches during 2025.

Frustration about how long it has taken to get the aircraft to Ukraine is intense, says Ben Hodges, a former commander of American forces in Europe, in his interview for the Economist. One reason for the delay in providing sufficient numbers of F-16s to make an impact, he says, is a “pitiful” lack of training slots for Ukrainian pilots–a “policy decision by the administration.” Language difficulties have also contributed. Ukraine has excellent, battle-hardened pilots. But F-16s are both very different and more complex than the Soviet-era Mig-29s and Sukhoi-27s they are used to,

The F-16s are expected to lessen the impunity with which Russian Su-34s have been pummelling Ukraine’s front lines. The Russians have been launching more than a hundred crude but effective glide bombs every day without having to leave Russian airspace.

Zelenskyy urges partners to allow “truly long-range strikes” on Russian airfields with Western weapons

During the award ceremony celebrating Ukraine’s Air Force Day on 4 August 2024, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the F-16 had arrived in Ukraine. However, he didn’t specify the number of the aircraft received.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts