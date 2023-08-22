Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16s in Denmark

bySerge Havrylets
22/08/2023
1 minute read
f16 denmark to ukraine
Danish defense ministry file photo
Denmark has begun training eight Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets as part of its commitment to provide the aircraft to Ukraine, Reuters reported, referring to the Danish Armed Forces.

Eight Ukrainian pilots arrived at the Danish military air base in Skrydstrup to start training on F-16, according to the Danish Armed Forces. At the same time, 65 personnel joined the pilots at the military base in Skrydstrup. The Ukrainian personnel will be trained in aircraft maintenance, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.

On 22 August, during his visit to Greece, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Greece would also train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Other countries, including Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the USA, have also backed the initiative. Earlier before, the United States, as a manufacturer of F-16 fighters, allowed the reexport of F-16s to Ukraine.

