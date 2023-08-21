Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

“Putin is weak, for he believes in violence.” Zelenskyy addresses Danish parliament

byOrysia Hrudka
21/08/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greets lawmakers after his speech in the Danish parliament in Copenhagen on Monday. (Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix)
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the members of the Danish Parliament, expressing his gratitude for their assistance, reassuring that Ukraine will stand strong in its fight against Russia. The speech was punctuated by several rounds of applause from the parliamentarians and guests present.

“At this moment, Russian aggression inflicts pain and death upon Ukrainian cities and villages, openly declaring that Ukraine is not its only target. After our country, they aim to spread this suffering across Europe and the world. I’m confident you hear this from Moscow. All of Russia’s neighbors are under threat if Ukraine doesn’t endure,” President Zelensky stated.

He emphasized that in such a scenario, international law may become irreparable, and every democracy worldwide could become a target. However, Zelenskyy underscored Ukraine’s determination to endure.

“When Putin issued the order for his invasion, he believed only in the length of his armored columns, the power of Russian rockets, that cruelty can rewrite the history of the continent. He believed in violence, and that’s why he’s weak,” he emphasized.

Zelenskyy listed the weaponry Denmark has provided to Ukraine, noting that Ukraine progresses from Javelin to Patriot and F-16. He expressed his gratitude to Denmark for their assistance in Ukraine’s ongoing reconstruction efforts.

“The full-scale Russian malevolence is now recoiling under the strikes of those whom Russia has always dismissed and misjudged. But people don’t make mistakes when they underestimate a Russia that spreads evil, that aims to substitute law with violence,” he declared.

As part of their visit to Denmark, President Zelenskyy and the First Lady Olena Zelenska are scheduled to meet with Queen Margrethe, as well as the Crown Prince and his spouse.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy is expected to address the public at the Folketing assembly.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Denmark’s decision to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets.

During his visit to the Netherlands, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 fighter jets once Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete their training.

