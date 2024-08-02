Eng
Ukraine equips drones with guided ammunition

Ukrainian defense industry enterprises have been developing these guided munitions as part of the Brave1 military technology development cluster to enhance the effectiveness of drone bombers.
byOlena Mukhina
02/08/2024
2 minute read
attack drone unit Ukraine 128 brigade
Soldiers of the attack drone unit of the 128th Mountain assault brigade at work. Often, they will repurpose Russian trophy drones to be used against Russian troops. Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
Russian military bloggers have reported that Ukrainian drone units have begun utilizing Ukrainian bomber drones equipped with laser-guided bombs, according to V:D Rozvidka Voroha Telegram channel.

Militarnyi media outlet informs that Ukrainian defense industry enterprises have been working on guided munitions to enhance the effectiveness of drone bombers for some time. Specifically, this type of weaponry has been developed within the innovative projects of the Brave1 military technology development cluster.

Recently, a Ukrainian heavy multirotor drone was intercepted by Russian occupiers over their positions while it was searching for targets. A guided bomb with an optical guidance system was found on one of its mounts.

The body of the fragmentation-high-explosive munition bears the marking BK-3OF and a serial number, indicating possible serial production.

Aside from its name, its purpose is also indicated by the scoring on the body, which helps form fragments of uniform size.

The front of the BK-3OF munition features an optical guidance device. According to the Telegram channel, the munition is guided by a reflected laser beam.

The rear part boards four aerodynamic fins that direct its flight path as it falls toward the target.

Currently, Ukrainian night drone bombers remain one of the most effective means of destroying Russian equipment and personnel behind enemy lines. Their range, depending on the modification, reaches 20-40 kilometers.

In addition to free-falling and now guided munitions, these drones are also actively used for remote mining of roads in the frontline zone, significantly disrupting the occupiers’ logistics.

