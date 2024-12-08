Eng
Ukraine enhances strike capabilities with FPV drone carriers as naval warfare intensifies

The Ukrainian Navy introduces unmanned surface vehicles carrying FPV drones, advancing their ability to target Russian ships and coastal infrastructure in the Black Sea.
Olena Mukhina
08/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian naval drones. Credit: U24
The Ukrainian Navy has received unmanned surface vehicles, or “drone carriers,” equipped with strike FPV (First Person View) drones, according to Militarnyi. 

Ukraine has developed a formidable arsenal of naval drones amid the ongoing war with Russia. These unmanned surface vessels have emerged as critical tools for disrupting Russian naval operations, particularly in the Black Sea, where they have targeted Russian warships and infrastructure since their introduction in 2022.

Militarnyi has analyzed a video shared by the Ukrainian Navy on 7 December, showing their use. The first public demonstration of this modification of Ukrainian maritime drones took place during an attack on gas platforms in the Black Sea, which had been captured by Russian forces.

To strike the platforms, the Ukrainian Navy used not only traditional kamikaze sea drones but also FPV drones based on unmanned surface vessels.

The FPV drones are equipped with airburst systems, making them well-suited for targeting important “soft” targets, such as electronic warfare systems and radars.

It is not the first modification of Ukrainian maritime strike drones. Earlier, reports emerged that Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels were equipped with underwater mines and surface-to-air missiles.

With the introduction of FPV drone carriers, the threat now extends not only to Russian ships and maritime infrastructure but also to coastal targets such as radars, air defense systems, and airfields in Crimea — including Belbek, Kacha, and Saky — as well as other critical “soft” targets.

Additionally, maritime drones can now actively counter Russia’s naval aviation, which often uses helicopters to intercept Ukrainian strike drones. They can also selectively target vital systems on surface warships, such as radars, artillery, and machine gun mounts used to destroy maritime drones.

