Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian government approves domestic drone procurement via Prozorro

Minister Fedorov assured that sensitive information related to drone procurement will be secure.
byOlena Mukhina
05/07/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone
A Ukrainian soldier with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Source: The 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade
Ukrainian government approves domestic drone procurement via Prozorro

The Ukrainian government has approved a resolution permitting the procurement of domestically produced drones via Prozorro’s closed services.

Prozorro is a Ukrainian public electronic procurement platform on which state and municipal customers announce tenders for goods, works, and services, and business representatives compete to become state suppliers.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has explained that drone manufacturers will have equal access to government contracts.

He noted that procuring drones on Prozorro is a “logical step towards transparency,” which will increase drone procurement efficiency.

According to the Ukrainian minister, companies will have equal access to state contracts, and government customers will be able to procure drones more effectively through announced tenders.

“For manufacturers, this is an opportunity to develop more actively, create jobs, and scale production tenfold. All sensitive information will be closed to the general public and inaccessible to Russians,” added Fedorov.

A buyer who wants to purchase a drone will post an announcement on Prozorro describing its required characteristics. Contractors interested in supplying such drones will receive information about deadlines, delivery locations, and other necessary procurement data. Then, an auction will be held, and the seller who provides the most beneficial offer will receive an order.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy said it would procure timber to construct fortifications on the Prozorro Market electronic catalog.

Ukraine’s Economy Ministry chooses Prozorro Market for timber procurement to construct fortifications on front

The decision to buy timber via a publicly accessible marketplace came after some accused Ukraine of not being prepared for Russian offense on Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts