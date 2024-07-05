Ukrainian government approves domestic drone procurement via Prozorro

The Ukrainian government has approved a resolution permitting the procurement of domestically produced drones via Prozorro’s closed services.

Prozorro is a Ukrainian public electronic procurement platform on which state and municipal customers announce tenders for goods, works, and services, and business representatives compete to become state suppliers.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has explained that drone manufacturers will have equal access to government contracts.

He noted that procuring drones on Prozorro is a “logical step towards transparency,” which will increase drone procurement efficiency.

According to the Ukrainian minister, companies will have equal access to state contracts, and government customers will be able to procure drones more effectively through announced tenders.

“For manufacturers, this is an opportunity to develop more actively, create jobs, and scale production tenfold. All sensitive information will be closed to the general public and inaccessible to Russians,” added Fedorov.

A buyer who wants to purchase a drone will post an announcement on Prozorro describing its required characteristics. Contractors interested in supplying such drones will receive information about deadlines, delivery locations, and other necessary procurement data. Then, an auction will be held, and the seller who provides the most beneficial offer will receive an order.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy said it would procure timber to construct fortifications on the Prozorro Market electronic catalog.

The decision to buy timber via a publicly accessible marketplace came after some accused Ukraine of not being prepared for Russian offense on Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May.

