Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Rustam Umerov has announced the launch of the second Ukrainian corvette, Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky (F-212), in Türkiye. The vessel, constructed for Ukraine, was launched at the RMK Marine shipyard in Istanbul.

“Ukraine has already broken the dominance of the Russian fleet at sea, destroying dozens of ships. We are actively expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black and Azov Seas,” Umerov said on the X platform.

According to the minister, the first corvette began sea trials on 29 May. Due to Russian aggression, both the Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky and Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvettes were built in Türkiye.

Umerov reports that these vessels are “equipped with the most modern weapons” and will significantly enhance Ukraine’s naval fleet, bolstering the country’s defense capabilities.

The launching ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Commander of the Naval Forces Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Baykar company owner Haluk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Mejlis Mustafa Dzhemilev, and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska.

This development comes as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its naval presence in the face of the ongoing Russian war. The minister’s statement suggests that Ukraine has already inflicted significant damage on Russian naval assets, claiming to have “destroyed dozens of ships.”

