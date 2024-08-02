Eight Indians killed while fighting against Ukraine in Russian army

Eight Indian nationals died while serving in the Russian Army, and 63 Indians requested early discharge from their military service, according to The Hindustan Times.

Many Indian nationals were deceived by job scams, promised employment in Russia but forced into military service against Ukraine. This exploitation is part of Russia’s broader strategy to augment its military ranks while avoiding domestic backlash and conscription resistance.

Most of the Indians recruited were employed as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, but were deployed to the war front with their units. The exact number of Indian nationals recruited into Russia’s armed forces remains unknown, according to The Hindustan Times.

The Hindustan Times reports that 12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces, while another 63 are seeking early discharge.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this matter during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month. The Indian side secured a promise for the swift repatriation of these individuals.

Russian human trafficking network of recruiting foreigners in military

The external affairs ministry advised all Indians to exercise caution when seeking employment opportunities in Russia and to avoid involvement in the ongoing war, according to the Hindustan Times.

Indian authorities reportedly dismantled a human trafficking network that lured citizens with job promises but forced them into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested 35 individuals and seized Rs 5 million (about $60,500) in connection with the scam. The trafficked victims, deceived by agents and social media, were coerced into combat roles, with many ending up in Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities like Donetsk and Mariupol.

Related: