Majority of Poles supports downing Russian targets violating Polish airspace, new survey finds

A recent survey conducted by SW Research for the publication Rzeczpospolita reveals that 58.5% of Poles support downing Russian air objects, such as missiles and drones, that violate Polish airspace.

According to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine on 26 August, a Russian drone entered Poland from Chervonograd in Lviv Oblast. It was detected on Polish air defense radars for approximately half an hour. Additionally, Russian missiles have breached Polish airspace several times during attacks on Ukraine.

In light of this, the center conducted a survey among Poles. When asked, “Do you think Poland should shoot down objects that fly over our territory during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, even if it’s unclear what these objects are?” 58.5% of Poles answered “yes.” Only 22.1% opposed, while 19.4% said they were not sure about such actions.

The survey was conducted from 27 to 28 August by SW Research among 800 adult Poles.

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently stated, the challenge with shooting down aerial targets lies in the brief moments available to determine whether the object is civilian.

He noted that allies also recommend some restraint in shooting down aerial targets. He added that he appreciates the Polish military’s approach, which is not inclined to fire at every object that moves in the country’s airspace.

Previously, the 26 August Russian aerial assault led to power outages in Moldova.

On the morning of 26 August, Russian forces launched missiles at Ukraine, killing four and injuring at least 21 people. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 Ukraine’s oblasts were affected by the massive Russian attack.

