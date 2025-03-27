Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Will be devastating”: NATO chief threatens Russia if it attacks Alliance

He says that NATO will defend all of its Allies
byLesia Dubenko
27/03/2025
2 minute read
nato chief expresses cautious optimism us-ukraine discussions secretary general mark rutte during joint news conference polish president andrzej duda brussels 6 2025 expressed regarding dialogue between united states ukraine press
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Youtube/Reuters
“Will be devastating”: NATO chief threatens Russia if it attacks Alliance

NATO chief Mark Rutte has issued a dire warning to Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he reassured the country bordering Russia of NATO’s pledge to defend it.

“When it comes to the defense of Poland and the general defense of NATO territory, if anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance,” Rutte said.

He added that “our reaction will be devastating. This must be clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and anyone else who wants to attack us.”

At the same time, he praised Poland for spending 4.7 percent of its gross domestic product on defense, the highest level in the Alliance, adding, “Let’s not forget that Russia is and remains the most significant and dark threat to our alliance. Let’s not forget that Russia is moving to a wartime economy.”

Meanwhile, Tusk underlined that “it’s very important for us [to hear] the commitment that NATO will defend Poland in any critical situation,” he said, referring to the alliance’s common defense Article 5.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts