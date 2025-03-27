“Will be devastating”: NATO chief threatens Russia if it attacks Alliance

NATO chief Mark Rutte has issued a dire warning to Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he reassured the country bordering Russia of NATO’s pledge to defend it.

“When it comes to the defense of Poland and the general defense of NATO territory, if anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance,” Rutte said.

He added that “our reaction will be devastating. This must be clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and anyone else who wants to attack us.”

At the same time, he praised Poland for spending 4.7 percent of its gross domestic product on defense, the highest level in the Alliance, adding, “Let’s not forget that Russia is and remains the most significant and dark threat to our alliance. Let’s not forget that Russia is moving to a wartime economy.”

Meanwhile, Tusk underlined that “it’s very important for us [to hear] the commitment that NATO will defend Poland in any critical situation,” he said, referring to the alliance’s common defense Article 5.”