Ukrainian citizens from five countries join Ukrainian Legion in Poland

Overall, applications for the Ukrainian Legion exceed 1,500.
byOlena Mukhina
02/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Source: The 503rd Ukrainian Marine Battalion
Several dozen Ukrainian citizens living abroad signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on 28 February in Lublin to join the Ukrainian Legion, according to UkrInform.

The formation of the Ukrainian Legion was outlined in a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland. Under this arrangement, the Ukrainian Legion in Poland would be trained, armed, and prepared to defend Ukraine, with the Polish army responsible for training and Kyiv overseeing recruitment.

Among those who enlisted are Ukrainians residing in the US, Canada, Estonia, Norway, and Germany, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Ukraine’s Consul General in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, noted that this marks the third group of volunteers to join the Legion, underscoring the project’s stability and growing interest.

“We are seeing more applications from women and young people. Interest is coming from all over the world, with volunteers from the US, Canada, Estonia, Norway, and Germany. The geographical reach is expanding, and we are on the right track,” he emphasized.

Ukraine aims for volunteers to undergo a three-stage training program. Once completed, the project can be presented to international partners and expanded to other countries, which would streamline the process given the logistical and geographical challenges, Kuts explained.

The first group of Legion volunteers, who signed contracts in November 2024, are currently in the second stage of training, specializing in their assigned roles. The full preparation process, from enlistment to deployment, takes several months.

Kuts also reported that more than 1,500 applications have already been submitted to join the Ukrainian Legion.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urged all European Ukrainians to join the Ukrainian Legion, emphasizing that volunteers would receive state-of-the-art training from allies in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries. The legion is also set to be equipped with the best equipment from Ukraine’s international partners to enhance its battlefield effectiveness.

In 2024, the Czech Republic said it was also exploring the possibility of establishing a Ukrainian Legion.

