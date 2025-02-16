Sikorski says EU will not form a united army despite Russian threat

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that European nations will not form a single unified army in response to security threats from Russia. Speaking to Poland’s TVP World late on 15 February, Sikorski clarified that while he supports strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities, national armies will remain independent.

His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on 15 February, called for the creation of a European army, arguing that Europe must ensure its own security amid uncertainty over US commitments.

In response to Zelenskyy’s remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Sikorski cautioned against misinterpretations of the term “European army,” according to Reuters.

“If you understand by it the unification of national armies, it will not happen,” Sikorski said on Polish TV. “But I have been an advocate for Europe, for the European Union, to develop its own defense capabilities.”

Sikorski stressed that EU defense development should complement NATO rather than replace it.

“If the US wants us to step up in defense, it should have a national component, a NATO component, but I also believe a European EU component,” Sikorski said.

He added that EU subsidies should support the defense industry to strengthen Europe’s ability to produce military equipment.

Sikorski also reiterated that Poland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine:

“Having Polish troops on the ground in Ukraine is not a consideration because Poland’s duty to NATO is to protect the eastern flank, i.e., its own territory,” he said.

Related: