Russian military partially transits to defense in Lyptsi area in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian forces are reportedly improving their tactical positions in the area and preparing for further counterattacks under favorable conditions. Despite their setbacks, Russian troops are maintaining a substantial presence and attempting to hold their lines.
byOlena Mukhina
01/09/2024
2 minute read
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast
In the area around the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces are partially shifting to defensive positions, according to Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical, Ukrinform has reported.

Earlier, Sarantsev mentioned that Lyptsi is nearly uninhabitable, having been destroyed by Russian air and artillery strikes, as per Hromadske Radio.

Oleksandr Bukatar, known by the callsign “Bilyi,” commander of the 3rd Operational Battalion of the “Spartan” Brigade, explained that the heights in Lyptsi would have allowed the Russian occupiers to control a significant part of Kharkiv and deliver fire damage, UNIAN informed.

Commenting on the situation in the Lyptsi area, Sarantsev said, “In this area, the enemy is partially transitioning to defense, trying to hold their positions and occasionally regain lost ground, as they have suffered significant losses in this direction. Some soldiers from units on the front lines are refusing to carry out combat missions.

In this sector, we are partially improving our tactical positions, and when conditions are favorable, we counterattack the enemy.”

At the same time, the spokesperson noted that the enemy remains strong and maintains a considerable number of soldiers there.

“Therefore, we are, of course, preparing for all possible enemy actions to not only effectively hold them back but also, under favorable conditions, advance and reclaim our territories,” Sarantsev said.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast failed.

Russia’s Kharkiv offensive flops. Defense expert reveals why and what’s next

