Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia loses 244 soldiers, tank, three armored personnel carriers in battles with Ukrainian military on Kharkiv front

The most intense fightings are on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions and destroy the enemy’s offensive potential.
byOlena Mukhina
26/05/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone
A Ukrainian soldier with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Source: The 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade
Russia loses 244 soldiers, tank, three armored personnel carriers in battles with Ukrainian military on Kharkiv front

Russian occupiers are continuing attempts to breach a Ukrainian defense line. Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes has increased to 83, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. 

The most intensified battles have been recorded on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions and destroy the enemy’s offensive potential, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. 

On the Kharkiv front, Russians persist in efforts to improve their tactical position. Russians conducted 22 strikes with guided aerial bombs in the northern Kharkiv region.

They also carried out assault operations from Murom towards Starytsia, as well as near Vovchansk and the village of Lyptsi.

As of 4 p.m., the enemy lost 244 soldiers, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, and a vehicle and damaged a mortar.

Earlier, the General Staff informed that since 2022, Russia has lost 501190 soldiers. Over the past day more than 1000 invaders were neutralized. The Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 tanks, 17 armored personal vehicles, 24 artillery systems, and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level. 

In addition, on the night of 26 May 2024, Ukraine destroyed 12 out of 14 missiles, and all 31 Shaheds launched from Russian territory and occupied Crimea. The air targets were intercepted in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv regions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts