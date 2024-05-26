Russia loses 244 soldiers, tank, three armored personnel carriers in battles with Ukrainian military on Kharkiv front

Russian occupiers are continuing attempts to breach a Ukrainian defense line. Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes has increased to 83, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

The most intensified battles have been recorded on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions and destroy the enemy’s offensive potential, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

On the Kharkiv front, Russians persist in efforts to improve their tactical position. Russians conducted 22 strikes with guided aerial bombs in the northern Kharkiv region.

They also carried out assault operations from Murom towards Starytsia, as well as near Vovchansk and the village of Lyptsi.

As of 4 p.m., the enemy lost 244 soldiers, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, and a vehicle and damaged a mortar.

Earlier, the General Staff informed that since 2022, Russia has lost 501190 soldiers. Over the past day more than 1000 invaders were neutralized. The Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 tanks, 17 armored personal vehicles, 24 artillery systems, and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level.

In addition, on the night of 26 May 2024, Ukraine destroyed 12 out of 14 missiles, and all 31 Shaheds launched from Russian territory and occupied Crimea. The air targets were intercepted in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv regions.

