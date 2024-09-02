Eng
Controversy erupts as Polish foreign minister proposes missile interception over Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski suggested intercepting Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace. While Sikorski argues it’s “legitimate self-defense,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned such actions could draw the alliance into direct conflict with Russia.
Vira Kravchuk
02/09/2024
2 minute read
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Radoslaw Sikorski via X/Twitter.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stirred controversy by suggesting that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine should intercept Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace before they reach NATO territory, according to Financial Times. 

However, the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Paweł Wroński, emphasized that these views represent Sikorski’s personal opinion, not the official position of the Polish government, according to Ukrinform.

This comes after a Russian drone breached Polish airspace on 26 August, which military expert Jarosław Wolski described as a deliberate provocation by Moscow to test Poland’s defenses and NATO’s response. The drone, reportedly unarmed, flew over the Polish village of Gródek for several minutes before returning to Belarus.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are “obligated” to shoot down approaching Russian missiles before they enter their airspace, despite NATO’s opposition.

 “I believe that when enemy missiles are heading towards our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defense,” he said, according to Financial Times. 

He emphasized that NATO membership does not absolve countries of their responsibility to defend their airspace.

The proposal aligns with a bilateral security agreement signed between Poland and Ukraine earlier this year. However, it has met resistance from NATO leadership. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Poland’s proposal to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, emphasizing that such actions would draw NATO into the Russo-Ukrainian war, which the alliance seeks to avoid. 

Some Western officials, as reported by the Financial Times, express concern that such actions could blur the lines of Western intervention and potentially provoke Russian retaliation. 

However, the Polish Foreign Ministry has since clarified Sikorski’s statements. 

The ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński explained that while Sikorski believes in using all available means to protect Polish citizens, the decision to intercept missiles over Ukraine would require careful assessment by the Polish military on a case-by-case basis. 

 “If we have such an opportunity and Ukraine agrees to it, we should use it. But this is the minister’s personal opinion,” he said, according to Ukrinform.

A survey, conducted with 800 respondents from August 27-28, by SW Research found that 58.5% of Poles support downing Russian missiles and drones violating Polish airspace, reflecting heightened concerns over Russian aggression.

In August,  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called for a NATO-led coalition to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, emphasizing the need for enhanced air defense to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. 

