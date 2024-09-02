Ukraine’s gas storage open for EU use, Naftogaz CEO assures despite Russian attacks

Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov has reassured the European Union that its gas storage facilities remain available for use, even amid ongoing Russian attacks targeting these sites. In an interview with Politico, Chernyshov highlighted that Ukraine has sufficient gas reserves to meet its own demands, leaving ample storage space for European partners seeking to prepare for the winter heating season.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is the primary target of Russia’s deep strikes. This year, the Russians damaged and destroyed multiple thermal and hydroelectric power stations and distribution facilities across the country. Gas infrastructure also comes under Russian attacks.

“Currently, the volume of injections has decreased,” Chernyshov noted, attributing the decline to traders’ expectations that gas prices will not spike this winter.

He added,

“At the same time, we understand that European gas storage facilities are already more than 90% full, while we have plenty of available space in our storage facilities, which we can offer to partners for storing their gas. The conditions we offer are advantageous for European companies.”

Ukraine’s gas storage facilities continue to be a target for Russian strikes. In April, Naftogaz confirmed that two underground facilities had been attacked by Russian explosive drones and missiles. Chernyshov emphasized the need for strengthened air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“The most important priority is strengthening our air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure from enemy attacks,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for the assistance we have already received, but the need for additional protective measures remains.”

