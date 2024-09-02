Eng
byYuri Zoria
02/09/2024
2 minute read
Ground structures at one of many Naftogaz’s underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine. Illustrative photo: TSN.
Ukraine’s gas storage open for EU use, Naftogaz CEO assures despite Russian attacks

Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov has reassured the European Union that its gas storage facilities remain available for use, even amid ongoing Russian attacks targeting these sites. In an interview with Politico, Chernyshov highlighted that Ukraine has sufficient gas reserves to meet its own demands, leaving ample storage space for European partners seeking to prepare for the winter heating season.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is the primary target of Russia’s deep strikes. This year, the Russians damaged and destroyed multiple thermal and hydroelectric power stations and distribution facilities across the country. Gas infrastructure also comes under Russian attacks.

Currently, the volume of injections has decreased,” Chernyshov noted, attributing the decline to traders’ expectations that gas prices will not spike this winter.

He added,

“At the same time, we understand that European gas storage facilities are already more than 90% full, while we have plenty of available space in our storage facilities, which we can offer to partners for storing their gas. The conditions we offer are advantageous for European companies.”

Ukraine’s gas storage facilities continue to be a target for Russian strikes. In April, Naftogaz confirmed that two underground facilities had been attacked by Russian explosive drones and missiles. Chernyshov emphasized the need for strengthened air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“The most important priority is strengthening our air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure from enemy attacks,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for the assistance we have already received, but the need for additional protective measures remains.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

