Thermite-equipped FPV drone sets ablaze Russian positions in Ukraine (video)

A Ukrainian unit deployed a drone equipped with a thermite incendiary to set ablaze a Russian-controlled tree line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Thermite’s high combustion temperature allows it to ignite both vegetation and enemy positions effectively.
byYuri Zoria
02/09/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian drone scattering molten iron over a Russian-held tree line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the result of the attack.
Ukrainian drone scattering molten iron over a Russian-held tree line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the result of the attack. Screenshots: Telegram/Goodwin81.
Ukrainian forces have demonstrated a novel application of drone warfare by using an FPV (First Person View) drone equipped with a thermite payload to incinerate a tree line at Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s frontline, as reported by Militarnyi.

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade’s No Chance Company of Strike Drones. Video footage of the attack has been shared online, showcasing the drone’s unusual warhead in action. The video was geolocated to the area northwest of occupied Polohy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The payload’s effects, characterized by numerous sparks and white smoke, suggest the use of thermite, a mixture of one metal with the other metal’s oxide known for producing extremely high temperatures when ignited.

Militarnyi believes the mixture likely consists of iron oxide (rust) and powdered aluminum, readily available components. However, this mixture is known for its rapid burn times especially when both components are too fine, so for more controllable and slow reactions, inert materials may often be added.

This iron oxide/aluminum thermite mixture can reach temperatures of about 2,400 degrees Celsius. Such extreme heat explains its industrial applications, including welding rails.

While the exact weight of the warhead remains undisclosed, Militarnyi believes it could be more than several kilograms. This assessment is based on the capabilities of powerful 13-inch FPV drones, which can transport payloads of up to 8 kilograms over distances reaching 5 kilometers.

Although this marks the first reported use of thermite in this specific manner, Ukrainian forces have previously employed thermite charges as free-fall ammunition, dropping thermite munitions into the hatches of abandoned armored vehicles. The material’s intense heat can penetrate the steel hulls of lightly armored vehicles and melt the aluminum armor of vehicles like BMD-4 and BMP-3.

Earlier this year, it became known that Ukrainians produced charges weighing under a kilo, encased in square-shaped metal containers to prevent rolling. Each charge includes 500-530 grams of thermite, an aluminum pipe, circuit board, and ignition components. With a combustion temperature up to 2500°C and active burning for about 2 minutes, these charges are effective for igniting dugouts and armored vehicles.

Is it illegal?

A treaty, restricting the use of incendiary weapons, is the United Nations’ 1983 Protocol on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the use of Incendiary Weapons.

The protocol prohibits targeting civilians, civilian objects, or military targets within civilian concentrations with incendiary weapons designed to cause burn injuries or ignite fires, and restricts their use against vegetation unless used to conceal combatants or military objectives.

