Bloomberg: Iran set to supply Russia with ballistic missiles potentially “within days”

European officials anticipate Iran will soon deliver ballistic missiles to Russia, a move that could escalate the war in Ukraine and prompt a swift response from Kyiv’s allies, according to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources.

Iran is known for supplying military equipment and technology to Russia, including Shahed-136/131 drones, used for strikes on energy infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine, which raises heightened concerns with winter approaching.

Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, also described Russia as a “valued strategic ally and neighbor,” signaling his administration’s commitment to deepening ties with Moscow.

While Iran has already supplied Russia with hundreds of drones over the past two and a half years of the full-scale war, ballistic missiles pose a greater threat due to their higher speed and larger payload capacity compared to cruise missiles or drones.

The exact type, quantity, and timeline of the deliveries remain undisclosed, but one official, according to Bloomberg, suggested shipments could begin within days.

Sanctions against Iran for Russia’s support

The United States and other NATO allies have repeatedly cautioned Tehran against such actions and are actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to prevent the transfer, Bloomberg reports.

If Iran proceeds with ballistic missile transfers to Russia, it is likely to face additional sanctions from Western nations. However, given the extensive sanctions already in place against Tehran, the effectiveness of such measures remains uncertain.

The G7 has previously imposed sanctions on Iran and North Korea for supplying Russia with weapons and has been working to tighten restrictions on firms in China and elsewhere that provide Russia with components needed for weapon manufacturing.

Russia relies on war help from Iran, North Korea and China

Russia’s war economy has demonstrated the ability to produce missiles and ammunition at a pace that often surpasses the weapon shipment capabilities of Ukraine’s allies. Several NATO allies have yet to follow through on pledges made at the alliance’s summit in Washington in July.

Russia’s ballistic missile arsenal includes both domestically produced and less precise North Korean weapons.

The recent attack on Kyiv utilized Russian-made Iskander-M missiles and North Korean KN-23 models launched from regions bordering Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to urge allies to increase supplies and lift restrictions on deep strikes with Western-provided weapons into Russian territory, arguing that such attacks are necessary to target airfields and launchers used against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In August, Reuters reported that Iran is preparing to deliver hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, citing European intelligence sources.

In July, the European Union extended sanctions against Iran until July 27, 2025, due to Iran’s military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and backing armed groups in the Middle East. The sanctions target 12 individuals and nine entities and involve asset freezes and travel bans.

