Ukrainian woman arrested for $ 5,000 sham marriage scheme to dodge draft

A 29-year-old woman with a disability allegedly used social media to advertise sham marriages and traveled across Ukraine to meet clients, orchestrating unions designed to facilitate illegal border crossings to avoid mobilization.
Vira Kravchuk
02/09/2024
1 minute read
A suspect and a prosecutor
A suspect and a prosecutor. Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
A 29-year-old woman from Vinnytsia Oblast was detained for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to help Ukrainian men avoid military conscription through fictitious marriages, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. 

Ukraine has been facing a shortage of military troops on the frontline after enduring substantial losses in its third year of war with Russia and amid continuous Russian advancements in Ukraine. While many Ukrainian army soldiers fight for two or more years without proper rotations and vacations, others choose to flee to avoid mobilization.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reports that the suspect, who has a second-degree disability, is accused of facilitating illegal border crossings for financial gain.

Prosecutors claim the woman advertised her services on Facebook, offering to arrange sham marriages for men seeking to evade mobilization and leave Ukraine. She reportedly traveled to meet clients throughout the country, charging $5,000 for her services.

The scheme came to light when law enforcement officers apprehended the woman in Kharkiv after she allegedly concluded another fictitious marriage.

The prosecutor’s office has formally notified the suspect of charges related to organizing and abetting illegal border crossings. As the investigation continues, officials are working to determine the full extent of the operation and whether any other individuals were involved.

 

