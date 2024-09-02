Eng
Esp

Reuters: Russia’s gas exports drop 2.3% amid Ukraine’s Kursk incursion

Ukraine’s Kursk operation has cut Russian natural gas supplies to Europe for the first time since the record 19.2% surge in 2023.
Oksana Ostapchuk
02/09/2024
Russia’s natural gas exports to Europe decreased by 2.3% compared to August 2023, data analysis by Reuters reveals.

The decline is related to Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into Kursk Oblast of Russia, which serves as Russia’s crucial easternmost shipping point for natural gas transfer to Central and Western Europe.

In August 2024, Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom supplied 89.6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day compared to 91.7 mcm during the same period in 2023, Reuters reported.

The statistics also demonstrate a 2% decline in the average daily gas supplies compared to 91.5 mcm in July of this year.

The decline is related to the record decrease in natural gas transit via Ukraine, which accounted for 1.29 billion cubic meters (bcm) out of the 2.78 bcm supplied to Europe this August.

The trend has slowed the steady growth of Russia’s overall natural gas exports to Europe, which reached about 21.1 bcm in August 2024, marking a 19.2% increase year-on-year.

In 2023, Gazprom’s natural gas supply to Europe dropped by 55.6% compared to 2022, when Russia supplied a total of 63.8 bcm of gas to the European Union.

Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov has emphasized that Ukraine’s gas storage facilities are available for EU use to prepare for the winter heating season, despite ongoing Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

