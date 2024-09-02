Germany sends new military aid package to Ukraine, including IRIS-T, aerial and surface drones

On 1 September, Germany announced a new military aid package to Ukraine, providing essential equipment and weapons amidst the ongoing war with Russia, including an IRIS-T air defense system, a recovery vehicle, and unmanned surface vessels.

Despite being Ukraine’s largest supporter in the EU in terms of aid volume, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused Ukraine’s requests for German Taurus cruise missiles, fearing escalation. Moreover, Germany may cut new aid next year due to budget constraints.

The German government’s press service detailed the contents of the new package, which includes:

1 IRIS-T SLS air defense system : This system adds to the previously delivered two units, bringing the total to three.

: This system adds to the previously delivered two units, bringing the total to three. 26 “Vector” reconnaissance drones : With this delivery, the total number of “Vector” drones supplied by Germany reaches 288.

: With this delivery, the total number of “Vector” drones supplied by Germany reaches 288. 1 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle : Essential for recovering damaged vehicles and equipment, this addition brings the total number of Bergepanzer 2 units provided to 22.

: Essential for recovering damaged vehicles and equipment, this addition brings the total number of Bergepanzer 2 units provided to 22. 6 High Mobility Engineer Excavators .

. 14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition .

. 10 unmanned surface vessels .

. 55,000 first aid kits .

. 700 additional assault rifles MK 556.

MK 556. 10 additional precision rifles HLR 338.

HLR 338. 50 additional rifles CR 308.

The announcement comes as part of Germany’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

In late August, at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s stance as one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in Europe, highlighting the substantial contributions Germany has made in military and humanitarian support.

Germany and the UK’s leaders signed a joint declaration, announcing plans for a bilateral cooperation treaty to be signed by early 2025, covering various areas of cooperation, including their close partnership and continued support for Ukraine.

