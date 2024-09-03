Russians target two railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts, injure two

Russian forces have conducted massive assaults on railway infrastructure in two Ukrainian regions overnight on 3 September, according to a statement from Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state railway company. Other strike injured a railway worker and his wife.
“Over the past night, the enemy conducted a targeted, massive shelling of the railway. In particular, infrastructure and rolling stock in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts were attacked. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the Ukrzaliznytsia statement said.
In a separate incident on the evening of 2 September, Russian artillery shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, hit the house of a Ukrzaliznytsia employee. The railway worker and his wife were injured in the attack and taken to hospital, the company stated.
Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that Pokrovsk is currently a key location from which railway workers are organizing the evacuation of civilians. The company noted that its employees are forced to work under constant Russian attacks in the area.
Related:
- Russian missile strike hits Sumy orphanage in residential area, injuring 13, including two children
- Ukraine’s rail energy system damaged by this week’s Russian attacks, restoration efforts underway
- Fire at Russia’s Trans-Siberian railway halts traffic for two hours (video)
- Suspected Russian saboteur faces life imprisonment for railway plot in Kyiv
- Ukrzaliznytsia de-Russifies 82 railway objects in 2023 on language commissioner’s request
- Ukraine to transport trucks stuck at Polish border by train