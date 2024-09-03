Eng
Russians target two railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts, injure two

Russians launched air attacks on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts overnight, Ukrzaliznytsia reports no casualties. In Pokrovsk, shelling injured a railway worker and his wife.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2024
2 minute read
russians target two railway facilities dnipropetrovsk sumy oblasts ukrainian train damaged russian attack 3 september 2024 telegram/ukrzaliznutsia
A Ukrainian train damaged in a Russian attack on 3 September 2024. Photo: Telegram/Ukrzaliznutsia.
Russian forces have conducted massive assaults on railway infrastructure in two Ukrainian regions overnight on 3 September, according to a statement from Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state railway company. Other strike injured a railway worker and his wife.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia targets Ukrainian infrastructure on a daily basis, targeting power grid, railway, residential areas.
The railway operator says Russian attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Sumy and Dnipro caused no injuries:

Over the past night, the enemy conducted a targeted, massive shelling of the railway. In particular, infrastructure and rolling stock in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts were attacked. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the Ukrzaliznytsia statement said.

In a separate incident on the evening of 2 September, Russian artillery shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, hit the house of a Ukrzaliznytsia employee. The railway worker and his wife were injured in the attack and taken to hospital, the company stated.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that Pokrovsk is currently a key location from which railway workers are organizing the evacuation of civilians. The company noted that its employees are forced to work under constant Russian attacks in the area.

No passenger trains have been canceled; we continue to operate,” Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

Related:

