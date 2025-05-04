Support us on Patreon
The flag still flies over the rubble, but Kupiansk’s targeting reveals Moscow’s deeper push to choke Ukraine’s eastern front.
byOlena Mukhina
04/05/2025
A Ukrainian rescuer from the State Emergency Service. Source: DSNS
Ukrainian flag survives airstrike on fire station in Kupiansk, city Russia eyes as gateway to Kharkiv

A guided Russian bomb has leveled an emergency station in the strategic city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast—yet the Ukrainian flag has remained untouched.

Kupiansk lies 40 kilometers from the Russian border and is a key junction for railway and road networks supporting Ukrainian forces in the east. Seizing this city would grant Russian forces control over a major supply artery, enabling deeper advances into the region and potentially threatening its central city, Kharkiv.

Russian forces have launched a direct strike on a fire-rescue station in Kupiansk using a KAB-type guided aerial bomb, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The attack destroyed the building, which housed the local State Emergency Rescue Unit. At the time of the strike, the rescue team was out responding to a call, leaving only one firefighter inside—he survived and was not injured.

“We will stand firm—like the national flag that still flies above the ruins of the fire station, reminding the world of the courage of Ukrainian rescuers even under enemy fire,” Ukraine’s rescue service states.

The strike is part of a broader pattern of Russian attacks on Kupiansk in recent days.

On 2 May, Russia conducted a series of air raids on the city, including strikes that involved an FAB-1500 bomb, which carries 750 kilograms of explosives, equipped with a Unified Glide and Correction Module (UMPK) for more accurate strike capabilities. 

Ukrainian investigators recovered fragments of these munitions from civilian sites, including one where a man was killed in a residential home. Several houses and outbuildings were also damaged in the bombardment.

Kupiansk has become a frequent target as Russia steps up pressure along the Kharkiv front.

Since 2022, Russian forces have also used “double tap” tactics in Ukraine by launching a second strike shortly after the first, targeting rescuers and civilians arriving at the scene. This method, employed throughout the full-scale invasion, aims to maximize casualties and undermine humanitarian response efforts.

