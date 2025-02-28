Russian drones target Kharkiv energy infrastructure, injure eight in three regions

Russia launched 208 explosive drones overnight on 27-28 February, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian areas across multiple regions. The attack resulted in at least five injuries and emergency power cuts in several oblasts, officials reported.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 107 Russian drones of the 208 Shahed-type one-way attack drones and decoy UAVs. An additional 97 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing damage, officials added.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least four Russian drones might have reached their targetes.

Moscow’a troops launched the drones from multiple locations in Russia, including Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

“Air defense units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s Air Force and Defense Forces worked to repel the aerial attack,” the Air Force stated.

The military confirmed the destruction of Russian drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

“As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were affected,” the Air Force said.

Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, an 82-year-old woman was injured when Russian drones struck an apartment building around 20:38, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported. The blast wave damaged apartments, detached houses, and garages, with fires breaking out on the upper floors of the apartment building.

“An 82-year-old woman required medical assistance. The pensioner was injured in the enemy drone attack. She is receiving all necessary care,” Fedorov said.

In a later update, Fedorov revealed the extent of damage in Zaporizhzhia:

“Five detached houses and three apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. The fire destroyed three apartments in a high-rise building, and gas and electricity supply were cut off in the entrance.”

City utility services were working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, with windows already replaced in three apartment buildings and three detached houses.

Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces carried out a “massive strike” on the region’s energy system late on 27 February:

“Ukrainian air defense forces are working in enhanced mode for protection. All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences,” Syniehubov stated, warning of the threat of repeated strikes.

On the morning of 28 February, Syniehubov provided details of the previous night’s attacks:

Between 20:00 and 21:00, Russians used at least 20 drones against Kharkiv’s suburbs, with air defenses shooting down 17. Energy infrastructure, residential areas, and a civilian enterprise were targeted. A woman and a man were injured, and about 20 residential buildings suffered damage to windows, roofs, and facades.

At 21:57 in Balakliia, Izium district, a Shahed drone partially destroyed an eight-apartment building, injuring two men and one woman.

Syniehubov also reported additional Russian glide bomb strikes at 15:40 in the region:

2 KAB bombs hit open areas near Tsapivka village and one near Liutivka village in Zolochiv hromada, Bohodukhiv district.

A KAB bomb struck the ground outside Slatyne village, Derhachi hromada, Kharkiv district.

Sumy

On 27 February, the Russian military attacked Sumy with drones, causing civilian casualties and property damage. Sumy City Military Administration head Serhii Kryvosheienko reported five drone strikes in one district of Sumy.

City authorities confirmed several injured residents and damage to windows in numerous buildings. The Oblast Military Administration reported two people were injured, while prosecutors added that a 68-year-old woman was hospitalized, and an 18-year-old girl sought medical assistance for acute stress reaction.

In today’s update, the oblast authorities said the air defenders shot down 17 Russian drones in the region.

Emergency power restrictions

Following the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo implemented emergency power cuts in certain regions on the morning of 28 February.

“Restrictions for household consumers are applied only in certain cases,” Ukrenergo announced.

The company explained that the restrictions were necessary due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Related: