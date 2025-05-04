NYT: Ukraine is getting two more US Patriot systems (which means Trump approved)

Ukraine is set to bolster its air defenses with two more Patriot missile systems, the New York Times reports.

One of the systems—an older model based in Israel—is being transferred to Ukraine after refurbishment. Western allies are also discussing logistics for transferring another system, likely from Germany or Greece. Both are expected to arrive by this summer.

Currently, Ukraine operates six Patriot systems, with two more undergoing maintenance. The new additions would bring the total to 10, most of which are deployed around the capital, Kyiv.

These systems are scarce globally. Of the approximately 186 in service, about one-third are owned by the United States. European allies own about 40 systems, including the eight now in Ukraine. Germany and Greece together maintain about 15. All Patriot transfers, even those carried out by allies, require formal US approval under American export regulations.

Russia strikes hard, Ukraine pleads for help

The reinforcement comes as Russia intensifies its missile and drone strikes. On 24 April, a coordinated overnight assault involved 70 missiles and 150 drones, with Kyiv suffering the brunt of the attack. Thirteen people were killed and nearly 90 injured—the deadliest strike on the capital since last summer.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed that Ukraine’s air defenses were unable to cope with the sheer volume of threats. The attack highlighted Russia’s strategy of overwhelming the Patriot systems by launching drones and missiles simultaneously.

In response, President Trump issued a rare public rebuke via social media: “Vladimir, STOP!” He later questioned Russia’s commitment to ending the conflict: “It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for additional air defense support. After the 24 April attack, he renewed Ukraine’s offer to purchase Patriot systems directly.

“We are ready to purchase the necessary number of Patriot systems for our country,” Zelenskyy said in a nightly address. “This is not about charity.”

Col. Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force, reinforced the urgency, stating, “We are really waiting” for deliveries.

Zelenskyy courts Trump as aid clock ticks

The Patriot transfers come amid improving ties between Trump and Zelenskyy, who recently met in Rome—an improvement over their tense Oval Office meeting in February.

Uncertainty surrounds who authorized the transfer. Officials declined to confirm Trump’s stance or whether the decision originated under Biden. They did note that existing Biden-era aid will run out by summer.

Kateryna Stepanenko, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said the renewed Russian strikes are part of a broader psychological and political campaign: “The Kremlin is trying to pressure Ukrainians into capitulation, even as Russia continues to struggle on the battlefield.”

Each Patriot battery costs $1 billion and needs 90 personnel. Their rarity means deployment decisions are highly strategic.

The Pentagon confirmed continued aid from existing packages. White House spokesman James Hewitt reiterated: “President Trump has been clear: he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killing to stop.”