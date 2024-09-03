Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian drone maker Ukrspecsystems expands internationally with Polish representation deal

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Ukrspecsystems partners with Poland’s ALS Systems, marking its first international collaboration. ALS Systems becomes the exclusive Polish representative for Ukrspecsystems’ products, including the popular SHARK drone, aiming to expand market reach for Ukrainian unmanned systems.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2024
1 minute read
add new post shark uas drone produced ukrspecsystems fb/ukrspecsystems 456256125_1028511875949106_1913181352974591463_n
Shark UAS drone produced by Ukrspecsystems. Photo: FB/Ukrspecsystems.
Ukrainian drone maker Ukrspecsystems expands internationally with Polish representation deal

Ukrspecsystems, a Kyiv-based Ukrainian defense company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles and military electronics, has announced its first official international partnership. The company has joined forces with ALS Systems, a Poland-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer.

Ukrspecsystems is known for its unmanned aerial systems, including Shark, a reconnaissance drone equipped with a high-resolution, high-zoom stabilized camera used by Ukrainian forces for long-range strike adjustments. Other popular products include the VTOL PD-2 and Mini Shark drones.

According to Ukrspecsystems’ statement on X/Twitter, ALS Systems will become the exclusive representative of Ukrspecsystems in Poland.

This is a significant step for our systems. It will help us win new markets in the future and promote Ukrainian unmanned systems in general,” Ukrspecsystems wote.

According to the company, the partnership will be showcased at the upcoming MSPO 2024 exhibition, scheduled for 3-6 September at Targi Kielce, Poland. ALS Systems’ stand will feature demonstrations of Shark and Mini Shark unmanned aircraft systems. Ukrspecsystems also plans to present their PD-2 UAS, Shark UAS, and Minishark UAS products at the stand of their Ukrainian partners, NAUDI.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!