Ukrainian drone maker Ukrspecsystems expands internationally with Polish representation deal

Ukrspecsystems, a Kyiv-based Ukrainian defense company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles and military electronics, has announced its first official international partnership. The company has joined forces with ALS Systems, a Poland-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer.
According to Ukrspecsystems’ statement on X/Twitter, ALS Systems will become the exclusive representative of Ukrspecsystems in Poland.
“This is a significant step for our systems. It will help us win new markets in the future and promote Ukrainian unmanned systems in general,” Ukrspecsystems wote.
According to the company, the partnership will be showcased at the upcoming MSPO 2024 exhibition, scheduled for 3-6 September at Targi Kielce, Poland. ALS Systems’ stand will feature demonstrations of Shark and Mini Shark unmanned aircraft systems. Ukrspecsystems also plans to present their PD-2 UAS, Shark UAS, and Minishark UAS products at the stand of their Ukrainian partners, NAUDI.
