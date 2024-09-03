Eng
Russia again damages power line to occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

IAEA chief announced his visit to the Russian occupied facility in central Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2024
2 minute read
Russian troops at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram channel, Tsaplienko
Russian attacks have once again damaged one of the two power lines supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to Energoatom, Ukraine’s state enterprise operating nuclear power plants. The plant is now connected to the Ukrainian energy system by only one remaining power line.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (NPP) in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest and one of the world’s top ten, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. Captured by Russian forces during the Battle of Enerhodar in March 2022, its six nuclear reactors are shut down and no longer generate power. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regularly reports deterioration of safety conditions at the facility.

Energoatom warns that if this last line is damaged, an emergency situation could arise due to the loss of external power to the pumps cooling the reactor cores and spent fuel pools at the ZNPP.

In response to the escalating situation, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced on X/Twitter that he is en route to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

I’m on my way to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP to continue our assistance & help prevent a nuclear accident,” Grossi stated.

The IAEA chief reminded that it has been two years since the IAEA’s Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia was established to help ensure nuclear safety and security at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. This will mark Grossi’s fifth visit to the plant since its occupation.

