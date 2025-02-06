Support us on Patreon
More Dutch F-16s arrive in Ukraine as France delivers its first Mirage 2000 jets

The newly acquired jets will strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, Defense Minister Umierov says.
byYuri Zoria
06/02/2025
2 minute read
An F-16 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force. August 2024. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine, via Militarnyi
Ukraine has received a new batch of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, further strengthening its Air Force, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed. Alongside the Dutch jets, Ukraine has also received its first Mirage 2000-5 fighters from France.

Ukraine had requested F-16 fighter jets for months before several countries agreed to supply them in 2023, pledging around 100 aircraft in total. The first F-16s arrived in summer 2024, though the exact number currently in operation remains undisclosed. These jets significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense against Russian aerial attacks and are primarily used in this role, enhancing the country’s ability to counter Russian military aviation. Additionally, France starts supplying its Mirage 2000 jets, while Ukraine has also been in talks with Sweden concerning possibly supplies of the Gripen fighter jets.

Regarding the newly received fighter jets, Umierov noted:

These modern combat vehicles are already in Ukraine and will soon begin combat missions, enhancing our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression,” Umierov stated.

The exact number of newly delivered F-16s was not disclosed. The first Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine in October 2024 after the Netherlands pledged in July 2024 to transfer 24 aircraft.

Umierov emphasized Ukraine’s ongoing cooperation with Western partners to increase its fleet of modern combat aircraft.

“We continue systematic work with our partners to ensure Ukraine receives more advanced fighter jets,” he said.

Earlier in the day, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that Ukraine had received its first Mirage 2000-5 fighters. The Mirage 2000-5 is a modernized export version of the Mirage fighter jet, developed since 1989.

Umierov expressed gratitude for the aircraft transfers, calling France’s contribution “a strategically important investment in Ukraine’s security” that will further strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

He also hailed the Netherlands’ support as “another significant step that brings us closer to victory and ensures reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens.”

