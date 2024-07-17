Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

95 Ukrainian prisoners of war return from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders

Many of the 95 Ukrainian servicemen released in the 17 July exchange are grappling with injuries and chronic illnesses, which sheds light on the harsh conditions in the Russian captivity, according to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters.
byVira Kravchuk
17/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian POWs exchange 17 July.
Ukrainian POWs exchange 17 July. Source: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
95 Ukrainian prisoners of war return from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders

On 17 July, 95 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity, according to The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. 

The United Nation report and other human rights organizations documented that Ukrainian prisoners of war experience systematic torture, beatings, starvation, and sexual violence in Russian captivity. 

The released Ukrainians include 49 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 21 National Guardsmen, 10 military sailors, seven territorial defense members, five border guards, two from the State Special Transport Service, and one defender from a voluntary territorial community formation.

Ukrainian POWs returned to Ukraine 17 July. Source: Zelenskyy and Dmytro Lubinets

Among the returned, 23 people defended Mariupol (13 defenders of Azovstal), 41 fought in the Donetsk direction, nine in Luhansk and nine in Zaporizhzhia, three in Kherson and three in Kharkiv, according to The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. 

One man volunteered for the “air bridge” mission to Azovstal in 2022, in which Ukrainians flew on a helicopter to Mariupol to help the units blocked at Azovstal.

The exchange also included a sailor who had been captured while providing humanitarian aid in his village in Kyiv Oblast during its occupation in 2022. 

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for acting as amediator in the exchange.

“No matter how difficult it may be, we are looking for everyone who may be in captivity. We have to return everyone,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The Coordination Headquarters notes that many of the returning soldiers are dealing with injuries and chronic illnesses requiring long-term treatment. Most had been in captivity since 2022, and one individual had previously been listed as missing.

Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote that the returned soldiers will receive food and clean clothes. They will be examines by doctors to prescribe all necessary treatment and rehabilitation.

This exchange was already the 54th since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In total, 3,405 people have already been returned from Russian captivity, The Coordination Headquarters reports. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced that 95 of its servicemen were returned to Russia during the exchange on 17 July. 

The Ukrainian Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR) confirmed 22 deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Russian captivity, while relatives of POWs estimate up to 160. 

Ukrainian POWs receive minimal food and water, face lack of medical care and continuous torture, often leading to fatalities. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts