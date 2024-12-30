December donations for Ukraine’s official United24 fundraising platform hit $160 million peak

Olena Kovalska, deputy head of the president’s office, says that in December 2024, the Ukrainian United24 platform raised a record-breaking $160 million to aid Ukraine.

United24, a state fundraising platform, operates in five sectors: defense, humanitarian demining, medical aid, reconstruction, and education and science. Each sector has an account linked to different Ukrainian ministries. All donations are credited in full to the National Bank of Ukraine, and funds are strictly allocated to the purpose chosen by a donor.

“December marked a historic achievement for United24, raising the highest amount of funds since its establishment. This month alone contributed half of the platform’s annual donations – over $160 million,” Kovalska stated.

This success was made possible with the support of Ukrainian and international donors, partners, and around 15 charitable projects aimed at aiding Ukraine’s defenders on the front lines.

One of the most successful initiatives is the #UKRAINEinLEGOBricks project, which enlisted creators worldwide to reconstruct landmarks such as Kyiv’s Golden Gate, the Khan Palace in Bakhchysarai, Pidhirtsi Castle, and the Odesa Opera House using LEGO bricks. Donations from the project were directed toward rebuilding a school after Russian attacks.

United24 ambassadors also played a vital role in the platform’s lifetime. Historian Timothy Snyder funded two campaigns: “Safe Skies” for air defense sensor systems and “Safe Land” for demining robots together with actor Mark Hamill. The platform also delivered 15 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones funded by Hamill in the previous year.

Actor Misha Collins visited Ukraine in May, meeting with deminers and initiating a fundraising campaign for a demining vehicle. Meanwhile, tennis star Elina Svitolina raised funds for shelters in Odesa schools, and actor Mark Strong supported similar efforts for Cherkasy.

Astronaut Scott Kelly helped fulfill the dream of Azovstal defenders Valeria “Navi” Subbotina and Maria “Gerda” Chekh—both survivors of Russian captivity—to visit Antarctica. Additionally, due to Kelly’s friend Jared Isaacman, a Ukrainian flag bearing the United24 logo flew into space aboard SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission.

Ahead of United24’s second anniversary, new ambassadors Alyssa Milano and Hilary Swank joined the platform alongside support from celebrities like Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, Bono, and more.

United24 closed the year with the “Bring Light Back” campaign, providing generators to 112 Ukrainian schools, with contributions from GSC Game World, the studio behind the highly anticipated game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

