Ukrainian special unit called “Angels” rescues Ukrainian POWs from occupied territory — MP

Ukrainian special unit called “Angels” rescues Ukrainian POWs from occupied territory — MP

Special unit "Angels" and rescue Ukrainian POWs. Photo by Ihor Kopytin 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian unit of special forces called “Angels” rescues Ukrainian POWs from occupied territory, Ukrainian MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and member of the Coordination Staff for the treatment of prisoners of war Ihor Copytin said.

According to him, this is not the first operation but one he helped to arrange and can say about.

As a result of a complex special operation, it was possible to return two marines, one of whom was wounded, from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The boys are now safe at one of the bases of the Ukrainian Navy, – he said. – The special operation was carried out by a unit called “Angels” for a considerable number of successful rescue operations. I had the honor of assisting in the implementation of some of the operations of “Angels”.

He also shared a video showing how Ukrainian POWs are arriving, wearing the Russian uniform they had during captivity. They then burned this uniform.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags