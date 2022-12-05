Ukrainian special unit called “Angels” rescues Ukrainian POWs from occupied territory — MP

Special unit "Angels" and rescue Ukrainian POWs. Photo by Ihor Kopytin

Ukrainian unit of special forces called “Angels” rescues Ukrainian POWs from occupied territory, Ukrainian MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and member of the Coordination Staff for the treatment of prisoners of war Ihor Copytin said.

According to him, this is not the first operation but one he helped to arrange and can say about.

“As a result of a complex special operation, it was possible to return two marines, one of whom was wounded, from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The boys are now safe at one of the bases of the Ukrainian Navy, – he said. – The special operation was carried out by a unit called “Angels” for a considerable number of successful rescue operations. I had the honor of assisting in the implementation of some of the operations of “Angels”.“

He also shared a video showing how Ukrainian POWs are arriving, wearing the Russian uniform they had during captivity. They then burned this uniform.