Ukraine returns 10 more soldiers, body of dead US volunteer in POW exchange

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine has brought home 10 Ukrainian POWs and recovered the body of a dead American volunteer, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, posted on Telegram

He said that an officer and 9 privates and sergeants were released. The body of an American volunteer, US Army veteran Joshua Alan Jones, who fought for Ukraine and died in a battle with the Russian invaders, was returned as well.

Russia treated British POW Aiden Aslin “worse than a dog” in captivity, he says

215 Ukrainian POWs freed from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders

