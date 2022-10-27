Ukraine returns 10 more soldiers, body of dead US volunteer in POW exchange

Ukraine has brought home 10 Ukrainian POWs and recovered the body of a dead American volunteer, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, posted on Telegram
He said that an officer and 9 privates and sergeants were released. The body of an American volunteer, US Army veteran Joshua Alan Jones, who fought for Ukraine and died in a battle with the Russian invaders, was returned as well.
