HUR: Kyiv frees 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in 2024

The HUR, Ukraine’s intelligence agency, has reported that 1,358 Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity in 2024.

As of January 2025, approximately 3,956 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity since the start of the all-out war in February 2022. However, many Ukrainian defenders and civilians remain in detention, with reports indicating that some have been held under inhumane conditions, suffering torture and lack of medical care. The exact number of Ukrainians currently in captivity is not specified, but ongoing efforts continue to negotiate their release.

According to the report from the Coordinating Headquarters, which held its final meeting under the leadership of Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyiv managed to conduct 11 prisoner exchanges throughout the year, bringing home 1,358 of its citizens.

“The past year was difficult for us, but it was also productive. In particular, 356 more people were freed from captivity compared to 2023. The Coordinating Headquarters officially began working with the families of civilians, the Council of the Coordinating Headquarters was formed, and a public council is in the process of being created. On our initiative, the terms for rehabilitation and support for those freed from Russian captivity were extended,” emphasized Budanov.

According to Andrii Yusov, HUR’s representative, the headquarters’ performance significantly increased in 2024, allowing for the return of three times more bodies of fallen defenders.

On 30 December, Ukraine brought back 189 soldiers from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Among them were National Guard members, border guards, territorial defense fighters, Naval Forces sailors, Armed Forces soldiers, and two civilians.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said Russian intelligence agencies attempted to recruit the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war for espionage activities benefiting Moscow in exchange for information about their relatives.

