Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone near Bakhmut: VIDEO

The Russian soldier asked the drone not to drop a bomb and gestured that he wants to surrender. Screenshot from video
Ukrainian soldiers from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade managed to take prisoner a Russian invader near Bakhmut using a drone on 9 May, reports the commander of the assault drone division of the 92nd brigade Yuriy Fedorenko.
Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone near Bakhmut
Ukrainian soldiers from 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade managed to take POW a Russian invader near Bakhmut using a drone. He asked it not to bomb him and received instructions on surrenderinghttps://t.co/IlwbHv7OAN pic.twitter.com/3U6RdO9UZr
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 10, 2023
According to Fedorenko, the day before, his unit noticed a Russian soldier on the Bakhmut direction who pleaded not to be bombed. Ukrainian fighters then dropped a note to the invader via drone, instructing him to surrender and follow the drone.
“He agreed, despite the fact that his ‘own’ were shooting at his back. Infantry and scouts from ‘CODE 9.2’ of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade escorted him all the way to the Ukrainian positions. Being a captive in Ukraine gives more chances of survival than serving in the Russian army.”
Earlier, the Ukrainian military conducted a rescue operation using a drone:
Ukrainian military drone leads woman to safety amidst enemy fire