Security Service of Ukraine receives new Grey Widow kamikaze drones

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has received several new Grey Widow kamikaze drones, which are capable of flying up to 120 km/h and are very maneuverable.
As reported by the manufacturer of the drones, Heavenly Punishment, the drones have been delivered to the SBU’s special operations center ”A”.
Besides their speed, the drones are capable of flying distances up to 52 kilometers. To enable the drone to fly over long distances, it can be paired with a Matrice 300 repeater drone. This is a stable connection that provides a high-quality shot until the target is hit.
Defense news outlet Militarnyi describes the drone in the following way: “Grey Widow is a sneaky bird that appears where it is not expected and is maneuverable enough to hit targets both on and above the ground, and possibly much higher above it.”
The news outlet emphasizes that the Grey Widow drones are quite popular among charitable foundations and regional administrations, which buy them through a tender.
Made in Ukraine
In July of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that allows the purchase of domestically produced drones through Prozorro.
With this resolution, manufacturers will have equal access to government contracts, and competition will help the government procure drones at a better price. A customer who wants to buy a UAV places a frame ad on Prozorro with a description of the drone he wants.
Sellers can register in this framework, and then they receive information about the terms, place of delivery, and other data necessary for the purchase. Then an auction is held, and the seller with the most favorable offer wins.
Prozorro is a fully electronic public procurement platform that ensures open access to public tenders in Ukraine.
