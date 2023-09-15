Ukraine air forces destroy all Russian Shahed drones attacking Khmelnytskyi Oblast

In a recent night operation, the Ukrainian Air Forces successfully thwarted an airborne threat by destroying all 17 enemy Shahed drones that were targeting Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The official statement detailed: “During the night, the enemy launched an offensive using Shahed-136/131 type UAVs from a southeast direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation). We have recorded launches of 17 strike UAVs that were traveling towards Khmelnytskyi region on various routes. All 17 Shahed drones were intercepted and neutralized by our air defense systems along their flight paths.”

The Air Forces also disclosed that various defense components were mobilized for this operation, including fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire teams of the Air Forces, and other defense force components.