Putin’s Victory Day speech may reveal his next target in Ukraine

Once again, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has stolen history—this time claiming not only the Soviet victory but also Ukrainian cities, UNIAN reports.

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine.

During his speech at the 9 May military parade in Moscow, the Russian president publicly declared that Russia would win the war it started against Ukraine. As in previous years, he attempted to justify the aggression by drawing historical parallels, particularly invoking the memory of World War II.

Putin called the current war a “struggle for the country’s future” and once again emphasized the “invincibility of the Russian people.”

Referring to the events of 1941–1945, he claimed that the USSR determined the outcome of World War II. In that context, the Kremlin leader mentioned two Ukrainian cities, occupied Sevastopol and Odesa, as part of Russia’s “heroic legacy.”

The Kremlin’s intensified claims over Odesa at the end of April 2025. Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Putin, claimed that the vast majority of its residents “have nothing in common with Kyiv” and should decide the fate of the city by themselves. His statements echo earlier claims by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that Ukraine’s government does not represent people in the city and other southern regions. The Kremlin’s insistence on the “will of the people” in Odesa serves as a pretext for possible future annexation attempts, mirroring the tactics used in Crimea and occupied eastern Ukraine.

“We rely on cohesion and unity, both in military and civilian affairs, and this allows us to solve the most difficult tasks for the greatness of Russia,” Putin stated, invoking the image of national mobilization.

These declarations were made against the backdrop of a display of military equipment already being used against Ukraine: Iskander missiles, TOS-2 heavy flamethrower systems, and drones. In doing so, Russia reinforced its rhetoric with a menacing show of force.

The inclusion of Ukrainian cities in the context of “Russian history” is not just another propaganda move but also an attempt to legitimize the occupation of Ukrainian territory by manipulating historical memory.