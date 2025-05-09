Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Putin’s Victory Day speech may reveal his next target in Ukraine

At the May 9 parade in Moscow, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would achieve its strategic goals in the war against Ukraine. In his speech, he referred to Sevastopol and Odesa as part of Russia’s “greatness.”
byOlena Mukhina
09/05/2025
3 minute read
putin demands removal ukrainian leadership favor un interim authority russian president vladimir putin-2 ria novosti has once again repeated moscow’s maximalist effectively amounting ukraine’s capitulation time proposed placing ukraine under
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: RIA Novosti
Putin’s Victory Day speech may reveal his next target in Ukraine

Once again, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has stolen history—this time claiming not only the Soviet victory but also Ukrainian cities, UNIAN reports. 

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine. 

During his speech at the 9 May military parade in Moscow, the Russian president publicly declared that Russia would win the war it started against Ukraine. As in previous years, he attempted to justify the aggression by drawing historical parallels, particularly invoking the memory of World War II.

Putin called the current war a “struggle for the country’s future” and once again emphasized the “invincibility of the Russian people.”

Referring to the events of 1941–1945, he claimed that the USSR determined the outcome of World War II. In that context, the Kremlin leader mentioned two Ukrainian cities, occupied Sevastopol and Odesa, as part of Russia’s “heroic legacy.”

The Kremlin’s intensified claims over Odesa at the end of April 2025. Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Putin, claimed that the vast majority of its residents “have nothing in common with Kyiv” and should decide the fate of the city by themselves. His statements echo earlier claims by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that Ukraine’s government does not represent people in the city and other southern regions. The Kremlin’s insistence on the “will of the people” in Odesa serves as a pretext for possible future annexation attempts, mirroring the tactics used in Crimea and occupied eastern Ukraine. 

“We rely on cohesion and unity, both in military and civilian affairs, and this allows us to solve the most difficult tasks for the greatness of Russia,” Putin stated, invoking the image of national mobilization.

These declarations were made against the backdrop of a display of military equipment already being used against Ukraine: Iskander missiles, TOS-2 heavy flamethrower systems, and drones. In doing so, Russia reinforced its rhetoric with a menacing show of force.

The inclusion of Ukrainian cities in the context of “Russian history” is not just another propaganda move but also an attempt to legitimize the occupation of Ukrainian territory by manipulating historical memory.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts