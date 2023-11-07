Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Media: Russia formally withdraws from post-Cold War security treaty

byOlena Mukhina
07/11/2023
1 minute read
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Moscow has formally withdrawn from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe concluded at the end of the Cold War and designed to de-escalate potential East-West conflicts, Sky News reported.

The 1990 treaty placed limits on the deployment of military equipment to maintain military balance between NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact countries.

The formal withdrawal is a symbolic move that came amid rising tensions between NATO and Russia as Moscow had suspended its participation in the treaty in 2007 and halted active participation in 2015.

NATO members have already condemned Russia’s decision and warned that Moscow’s withdrawal “is the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security.”

According to the latest statement, NATO said it intends to suspend the operation of the treaty “for as long as necessary” as a consequence of Russia’s decision.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts