Ukraine tests Lithuanian-made drones in combat conditions

The Ukrainian military has conducted successful tests of Lithuanian-made FPV drones in conditions close to combat, with the aim of selecting the best products to meet their soldiers’ needs, reports the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.
byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone
A Ukrainian soldier with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Source: The 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade
The Lithuanian Defense Ministry has reported that the Ukrainian military has conducted tests of Lithuanian-made FPV drones in conditions close to combat.

The tests were organized to allow Ukraine to choose the products that best meet the needs of Ukrainian soldiers. Five Lithuanian producers provided the drones, which performed successfully during the exercise. They underwent improvement based on feedback from Ukrainian experts.

“Lithuania aims to promote the production of its drones and anti-drones. This is also relevant for the Ukrainian side. The Ukrainians share their experience of operating drones on the battlefield, test them, and, after selecting the most suitable ones, enter into contracts with production companies.

It is a great encouragement and a significant step for our drone manufacturers, as drone technologies and capabilities are a crucial condition for having modern armed forces,” claimed Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

The Lithuanian-made drones brought to Ukraine varied in technical characteristics and components. Representatives of the Ukrainian army evaluated the presented samples and prepared recommendations.

Shortly, based on the assessments and proposals of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Lithuanian manufacturers who participated in the tests will be invited to sign supply contracts.

Lithuania plans to allocate five million euros to Ukraine to procure drones and nearly three million euros to supply drones to the Lithuania Army.

