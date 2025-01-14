Russian drones hunt Ukrainian troops along destroyed Sumy border villages

Ivan Shevtsov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s 15th Mobile Border Guard Unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, known as Steel Border, says that Russian drones are actively targeting Ukrainian soldiers and conducting reconnaissance, in particular, in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, according to Espreso.

As of 14 January 2025, the situation in Sumy Oblast remains critical amid hostilities from Russian forces. Reports indicate that Russian strikes have surged fourfold compared to previous years, with 338 attacks recorded in just the first five days of January. This increase includes a notable rise in the use of drones and guided bombs, from which Ukraine still does not have an effective solution.

“Our brigade is stationed in areas of active combat in Sumy Oblast and along the state border with Russia in Chernihiv Oblast. The border with Russia is a combat front. While no major assault operations are taking place along the border, enemy drones are intensively hunting our troops and gathering intelligence,” Shevtsov explains.

He claims that nearly all border settlements in Sumy Oblast along the Russian border have been completely destroyed by Russian troops, who are constantly shelling Ukrainian defense positions.

“However, we are not standing idle. Despite being border guards, we are equipped with artillery, mortars, and MLRS. When we detect enemy movements or groups advancing, we take action to stop them. On the Sumy axis, we also have Kursk Oblast, where active combat is ongoing, and our artillery is actively engaged,” Shevtsov stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk Oblast was not driven by an objective to occupy Russian territory but is a necessary measure to ensure the country’s security.

Speaking with journalists, Zelenskyy explained that the operation was a preemptive step, as Ukrainian intelligence and its partners uncovered Russian plans to invade northern Ukraine, including troop build-ups aimed at occupying Sumy Oblast.

