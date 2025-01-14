Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian drones hunt Ukrainian troops along destroyed Sumy border villages

Ukrainian border guards report intensive Russian drone operations and complete destruction of Sumy Oblast border settlements as combat continues along Russia-Ukraine front lines.
byOlena Mukhina
14/01/2025
2 minute read
ukraine's defense ministry showcases fiber optic-controlled fpv drones ukrainian drone controlled optic cable 2025 fiber-optic-drone ukraine news reports
Ukrainian FPV drone controlled by fiber optic cable, January 2025. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Russian drones hunt Ukrainian troops along destroyed Sumy border villages

Ivan Shevtsov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s 15th Mobile Border Guard Unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, known as Steel Border, says that Russian drones are actively targeting Ukrainian soldiers and conducting reconnaissance, in particular, in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, according to Espreso.

As of 14 January 2025, the situation in Sumy Oblast remains critical amid hostilities from Russian forces. Reports indicate that Russian strikes have surged fourfold compared to previous years, with 338 attacks recorded in just the first five days of January. This increase includes a notable rise in the use of drones and guided bombs, from which Ukraine still does not have an effective solution.

“Our brigade is stationed in areas of active combat in Sumy Oblast and along the state border with Russia in Chernihiv Oblast. The border with Russia is a combat front. While no major assault operations are taking place along the border, enemy drones are intensively hunting our troops and gathering intelligence,” Shevtsov explains.

He claims that nearly all border settlements in Sumy Oblast along the Russian border have been completely destroyed by Russian troops, who are constantly shelling Ukrainian defense positions.

“However, we are not standing idle. Despite being border guards, we are equipped with artillery, mortars, and MLRS. When we detect enemy movements or groups advancing, we take action to stop them. On the Sumy axis, we also have Kursk Oblast, where active combat is ongoing, and our artillery is actively engaged,” Shevtsov stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk Oblast was not driven by an objective to occupy Russian territory but is a necessary measure to ensure the country’s security.

Speaking with journalists, Zelenskyy explained that the operation was a preemptive step, as Ukrainian intelligence and its partners uncovered Russian plans to invade northern Ukraine, including troop build-ups aimed at occupying Sumy Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!