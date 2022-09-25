Russia treated British POW Aiden Aslin “worse than a dog” in captivity, he says

Russia treated British POW Aiden Aslin “worse than a dog” in captivity, he says

Aiden Aslin in his first video comment on Twitter after his release from Russian captivity saying that Ukrainian prisoners "are still in prisons in Donetsk, in Russia and you know the conditions are truly... there are no words to describe the conditions they have" and we have to help them return to their families.  

In his interview with The Sun, British national Aiden Aslin released from Russian captivity told how Russian captors treated him “worse than a dog” keeping him in solitary confinement for five months, repeatedly beating him, and forcing him to listen to Soviet songs in a tiny cell for 24 hours a day.

In May, a sham “court” of the Russian-run “Donetsk people’s republic” sentenced him to death and he was told he would be shot dead by a firing squad.

Aiden Aslin fought as a Ukrainian marine against Russia. Russian troops captured him in Mariupol in April. Aslin has returned to Great Britain after the recent POW exchange.

On 21 September, Aiden Aslin was one of 10 international POWs among 215 Ukrainian prisoners exchanged from Russia.

Here’s Aslin’s first comment on Twitter after his release from Russian captivity:

 

