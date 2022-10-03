Ukraine “making progress” on battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers & strategic use of supplied weapons – US Def Sec

In his interview with CNN, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine is making progress in southern Kherson Oblast of the country and there has been a “kind of change in the battlefield dynamics.”

“What we’re seeing now is a kind of change in the battlefield dynamics,” Austin said. “They’ve done very, very well in the Kharkiv area and moved to take advantage of opportunities. The fight in the – the Kherson region’s going a bit slower, but they’re making progress.”

He said that the Ukrainian forces have employed “technology like HIMARS” in the “right way” to “conduct attacks on things like logistical stores and command and control, that’s taking away – taken away significant capability from the Russians.”