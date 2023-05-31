US debt-limit deal won’t restrict US ability to provide more aid for Ukraine – Bloomberg sources

The US bipartisan deal to avert a debt default won’t constrain the Biden administration’s ability to provide more aid for Ukraine, a White House official told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

According to the anonymous official involved in internal discussions, any extra military aid would be included in a supplementary measure that would not be constrained by the spending limits outlined in the deal, and would require approval from Congress.

When asked on 30 May if she anticipates the agreement having any effect on the administration’s ability to get more Ukraine funding, White House budget director Shalanda Young said, “I do not.”

