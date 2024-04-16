Eng
US House Speaker announces separate bills for months-delayed Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid

US House Speaker Mike Johnson proposes dividing foreign aid into four separate bills for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, risking prolonging the six-month delay in Ukraine aid caused by Congressional Republicans.
byYuri Zoria
16/04/2024
2 minute read
Mike johnson ukraine aid stalled republicans
The US House of Representatives speaker, Republican Mike Johnson. Photo: Mike Johnson via Instagram
On 16 April, US House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed his plan to advance foreign aid legislation during a private GOP meeting held the day before. He proposed four separate bills focusing on aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other national security interests, the Hill reported. This confirmed earlier media reports that the Speaker wanted to split the aid package proposed by President Biden last fall into separate bills, further delaying the aid for Ukraine amid severe ammunition shortages.

For more than six months, US Congressional Republicans have been blocking the US foreign aid package, which includes military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The Senate approved a $95 billion bill in February, including over $60 billion for Ukraine and $14.1 billion for Israel, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has delayed bringing it to a vote, citing the need not to rush. There is no set date for a House vote yet. Moreover, passing new bills instead of the Senate-approved legislation would require Senate re-approval following the House vote, which means further delay of the Ukraine aid.

After delaying action on this sensitive issue for months, Johnson has announced that the bills’ texts would be released early today, 16 April. He committed to following a House rule that gives lawmakers 72 hours to review the bills before voting, ensuring that the House will remain in session in Washington until at least Friday, 19 April.

Johnson’s plan to split the package plays into the hands of far-right Republicans, willing to showcase their alleged support to Israel in the wake of Iran’s massive air attack, while denying aid for Ukraine.

The Hill says there are many questions about how the legislation will proceed, including whether the four bills will be sent to the Senate separately or combined into one package.

On 15 April, the White House firmly opposed any standalone Israel aid bill, urging the inclusion of aid for Ukraine and Taiwan in a comprehensive $95 billion package, citing potential delays in needed aid if passed separately.

In February, when the House was considering a separate Israel aid bill, US President Biden threatened to veto it and rallied Democrats to defeat the proposal successfully.

Read also:

