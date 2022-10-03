Ukraine breaks through Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast’s north – media

Situation in the north of Kherson Oblast according to Liveuamap as of 3 October 2022. The mappers show the 20+ kilometer deep area in the north (marked with the lime rectangle) as abandoned by the Russian troops up to the village of Dudchany. 

In his October 2 evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had liberated the villages of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka located in the northeastern part of Kherson Oblast’s area controlled by Russia’s grouping of forces separated from the rest of occupied territory by the Dnipro river.

Situation in the north of Kherson Oblast as of 3 October morning according to the DeepState interactive map. ~

However, late yesterday’s reports by sources linked to the Russian military suggest much larger gains of the Ukrainian army in the area: they suggest that the Ukrainian forces have advanced at least 20 kilometers from the north and reached the village of Dudchany. The following map reflects this situation:

Situation in the north of Kherson Oblast as of the early morning of 3 October 2022. Source. ~

Today’s photo reportedly taken in the village of Mykhailivka confirms at least a five-kilometer advancement of the Ukrainian troops from the north:

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Operation Command South urges Ukrainians not to announce “even positive news on the front line prematurely” because it can cost the lives of military personnel and local residents of the liberated territories.

Ukraine "making progress" on battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers & strategic use of supplied weapons – US Def Sec

Ukraine “making progress” on battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers & strategic use of supplied weapons – US Def Sec

