Zelenskyy honors soldiers who died during liberation from Nazi invaders

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honors soldiers who died during liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kyiv’s Eternal Glory Park on the 78th anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazis from Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s press center reported.

“The liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis on the 247th day of our struggle [against the Russian invasion] becomes a symbol: the liberation of our Ukraine definitely becomes the result of our struggle! One way or another, our land always becomes free. Resistance becomes pride. Struggle becomes victory. And Ukraine becomes united!” Zelensky said.