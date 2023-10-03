Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy visits eastern troops, awards soldiers (photos)

Visiting troops on the crucial eastern Kupiansk-Lyman front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reemphasized that Ukraine will ultimately prevail against Russian forces, inspected equipment and awarded soldiers.
byIryna Voichuk
03/10/2023
1 minute read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops fighting on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis on 3 September, discussing their needs and the situation on the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office

On 3 October, we are visiting our brigades carrying out combat missions in one of the hottest areas – the Kupiansk-Lyman direction,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post. He met with the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, 68th Sicheslav Brigade, and 25th Airborne Brigade.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office

Zelenskyy said he discussed the operational situation, urgent issues with commanders, and the troops’ requirements. The president inspected equipment used in battles for Kupiansk and awarded soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office

Each of our combat brigades, every warrior destroying the occupiers, with every step forward asserts that the Ukrainian victory will inevitably come,” Zelenskyy affirmed. “You are the strength! Thank you for your service!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office

The president also reviewed Leopard 2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles utilized in the Kupiansk direction. He spoke with crews about the results of employing the tanks and BMPs in combat. Per Zelenskyy, the soldiers are satisfied with the vehicles’ performance.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office

Zelenskyy emphasized it was an honor to award servicemen distinguished in defending Ukraine, especially combat medics. “Thank you for protecting Ukraine and Ukrainians! This is the most important mission,” he said. “I wish only victory!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast front line on the Kupiansk-Luman axis on 3 October 2023. Credit: Presidential Office

Read also:

