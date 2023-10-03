Zelenskyy visits eastern troops, awards soldiers (photos)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops fighting on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis on 3 September, discussing their needs and the situation on the battlefield.

“On 3 October, we are visiting our brigades carrying out combat missions in one of the hottest areas – the Kupiansk-Lyman direction,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post. He met with the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, 68th Sicheslav Brigade, and 25th Airborne Brigade.

Zelenskyy said he discussed the operational situation, urgent issues with commanders, and the troops’ requirements. The president inspected equipment used in battles for Kupiansk and awarded soldiers.

“Each of our combat brigades, every warrior destroying the occupiers, with every step forward asserts that the Ukrainian victory will inevitably come,” Zelenskyy affirmed. “You are the strength! Thank you for your service!”

The president also reviewed Leopard 2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles utilized in the Kupiansk direction. He spoke with crews about the results of employing the tanks and BMPs in combat. Per Zelenskyy, the soldiers are satisfied with the vehicles’ performance.

Zelenskyy emphasized it was an honor to award servicemen distinguished in defending Ukraine, especially combat medics. “Thank you for protecting Ukraine and Ukrainians! This is the most important mission,” he said. “I wish only victory!”

