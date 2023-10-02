Ukraine receives first set of repaired Leopard tanks from Poland

Poland’s Bumar-Łabędy defense company has repaired two Leopard 2 tanks, previously damaged in combat zones, and transferred them to Ukraine, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) spokesperson Beata Perkowska told Ukrinform.

“Poland has repaired the first two Leopard 2 tanks and already transferred them to the Ukrainian side,” Perkowska said.

Perkowska specified they are fixing not only Leopards donated by Poland but all Leopards Ukraine received from the international coalition.

Bumar-Łabędy’s statement said the first damaged tanks arrived within days of its Leopard repair hub launching.

The company emphasized the Leopard 2A4s were fixed in the “record time” of almost two months and returned to Ukraine on 29 September. The tanks are now fully combat-ready after passing post-repair tests, Bumar-Łabędy noted.

“While others are making declarations relating to the future, we are acting in coordination with the Ukrainian side. The first Leopard tanks expressly refurbished at Bumar-Labędy have been received by the Ukrainian side,” PGZ wrote on Twitter/X.

Podczas gdy inni składają deklaracje odnoszące się do przyszłości, my w porozumieniu ze stroną ukraińską działamy. Pierwsze ekspresowo wyremontowane w Bumarze-Łabędy czołgi Leopard zostały odebrane przez stronę ukraińską 🇺🇦 Nad kolejnymi wozami prace trwają. pic.twitter.com/anWXVvIbC5 — Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa🇵🇱 (@PGZ_pl) October 2, 2023

More Leopards for Ukraine’s army are currently being repaired at the facility, the statement reads.

Poland initiated the creation of the so-called “Leopard tank coalition” to provide Ukraine with tanks. Within the framework of this coalition, Poland handed over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and in total, Ukraine received more than 60 tanks of this type from international partners.

