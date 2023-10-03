Estonian Defense Minister visits Kyiv, announces field hospital donation

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur, who is visiting Ukraine, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported.

Umerov thanked Pevkur for Estonia’s constant support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, plus substantial material and technical assistance during Russia’s full-scale war.

“Thank you to the entire Estonian people for the constant and sincere support of Ukraine. We always feel your support on diplomatic, political, economic fronts. We highly appreciate everything Estonia is doing for us during this difficult time of war,” Umerov said.

The foreign delegation was briefed on the current situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s pressing defense needs. The sides discussed prospects for military cooperation in depth, including implementing bilateral projects to enhance the capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Areas of focus included an IT coalition launched at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein to support Ukraine’s forces in cyberspace and ensure secure, resilient IT infrastructure for Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Estonian instructors will provide professional training for Ukrainian service members, including “train the trainers” programs for Ukrainian instructors.

Regarding medical support, the Estonian delegation announced handing over a mobile Role 2 field hospital to save lives on the frontlines, the fourth such unit donated in cooperation with Ukraine’s partners.

Germany and Iceland also contributed funding for the joint international project this time. Umerov symbolically accepted the hospital key from Pevkur before passing it to the Commander of Ukraine’s Medical Forces, Major General Tetiana Ostashchenko. The Defense Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people for the vital donation.

Pevkur offered words of encouragement to Ukraine and emphasized his country will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine until victory.

“I know how difficult this time is for your country. Russia has violated hundreds of norms and principles of international law regarding Ukraine. I reassure you that Estonia will stand with Ukraine and will provide as much assistance as necessary,” Pevkur stated.

The Estonian delegation and Ukrainian Defense Ministry representatives paid respects to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in St. Michael’s Square. The officials also visited Kyiv Oblast cities that suffered from Russia’s aggression.

Read also: